Actor Katie Holmes has ended her relationship with Jamie Foxx as they were not on the same page, as per reports.

According to an entertainment portal, they were living very “different lives” which eventually led to their break up.

“It has been many years of him stepping out with other women. He’s disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working,” the source said.

A few days ago, the portal confirmed that the couple had parted ways after dating each other for around six years.

Another source said that it was ‘the gift’ actor who ended the relationship first.

Speculation of the split between the two started earlier this month when the ‘Blame It’ rapper was spotted with two other women in Los Angeles.

He was first seen in a night club with a blonde girl and later at Highlight Room on Thursday (local time).

Soon after that, he was spotted at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood, holding hands with singer Sela Vave.