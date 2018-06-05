Rani Mukerji-starrer “Hichki” will be screened at the day one of the Shanghai Film Festival, starting June 16.

The movie will be shown as part of The Belt and Road Week in China, according to a press release by production banner, Yash Raj Films.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, “Hichki” features Mukerji as an inspiring and self-motivated school teacher named Naina Mathur who suffers from Tourette syndrome.

Malhotra said it is a “huge honour and a big opportunity” for the team.

“I am absolutely looking forward to presenting ‘Hichki’ at The Belt and Road Film Week at Shanghai International Film Festival… I am very grateful that they have included our film. I am also thrilled and touched at the love and applause ‘Hichki’ has brought us.

“Rani and the kids take most of the credit for its victory on screen, and I think ‘Hichki’ will take her to a whole new global audience,” the filmmaker said.

The film, based Brad Cohen’s autobiography “Front of the Class : How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had”, released on March 23.