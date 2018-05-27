Just eight days after giving birth to the fourth child, Hilaria Baldwin, wife of American actor Alec Baldwin, has been diagnosed with pneumonia.

The 34-year-old fitness and wellness expert shared the news on her Instagram, accompanied by a picture of herself with the newborn son, Romeo.

She wrote, “It’s been quite an adventurous week with highs and lows…Romeo was born last Thursday and is a complete joy…however, I was also diagnosed with pneumonia, Rafa and Leo with the flu, Carmen came home from school with pink eye. Tumultuous to say the least, and, for a family that rarely gets sick, definitely a foreign experience. We are all on the mend, and fortunately, so far, Romeo is super healthy. It’s been tough getting our new family of 6 oriented with all of the necessary quarantining. The recovery from birth, the beginnings of breastfeeding again, the sleepless nights, taking care of sick toddlers, dr visits, my own health…I just keep on saying “we got this”…. I have definitely had my stressed out moments and have had to practice lots of breathing and perspective, trying to stay as calm and positive as possible. I’m looking forward to renewed health for my family, and one day, to look back and have a little laugh. #WeGotThis2018”.

In her message, she wrote that it’s a tough time for her family as she has pneumonia, her other two sons, Leonardo Ángel Charles, aged 1.5, and Rafael Thomas, about to be 3 years, have caught flu and her daughter Carmen Gabriela, aged 4, is suffering from an eye infection.

She further continued that despite all this, the mere-week-old Romeo is healthy. “We are all on the mend, and fortunately, so far, Romeo is super healthy.”

She concluded her post with a lovely message, “I’m looking forward to renewed health for my family, and one day, to look back and have a little laugh.”

Hilaria gave birth to Romeo on May 18. Apart from the four kids with Hilaria, Alec is also a father to 22-year-old Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.