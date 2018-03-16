Hindutva to hate mongering and Achhe din to arrogance may lead BJP to trash — Part II

People are angry with BJP for its overconfidence, misruleand fake promises in the 2014 assembly and Lok Sabha polls. Every section of the society, including farmers, traders and government employees are fed up with this “anti-people” dispensation. BJP had promised to bring back black money stashed overseas and to deposit Rs 15 lakh to every bank account. But after coming to power, they failed to deliver their promises. The law-and-order situation in every state is in dire-straits.Rape, loot, murder and dacoity incidents are rampant. Butchering by so called cow-vigilante groups, the Hindu men murdering Muslims on camera and killings have become a routine. The anti-Romeo squads like initiatives were another shocker to the society. The BJP government has no understanding of the consequences.

Perhaps this is the reason, as the term of BJP rule is coming to an end; the Congress made gains in the Gujarat civic elections. The other parties are making come back by showing doors to BJP. They were able to defeat BJP in many rural constituencies. Secondly, the corruption level is very high in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, so is the arrogance of the BJP leaders. Therefore, people are voting against the BJP. In short, arrogance and corruption are the reasons for the party’s downfall. The interesting point to be noted here is that, if Narendra Modi fails to campaign, the local leaders of BJP are not capable enough of pulling the crowd or votes for the party. Modi is India’s first such leader who remained his party campaigner more than the post he is given.

Our country’s present President and vice President have lost the value of their posts, and time and again they have proved themselves as the spokesperson of Modi and BJP. Their dignity was compromised in overhyped treatment to Modi. Whereas, Pranab Mukherjee proved to be the most sophisticated President of India, inspite of whosoever ruled the country and that was the Congress culture that he carries on his sleeves. BJP government needs serious reality check before people disowns them. They have promised “Achhe din aane waale hain” (good days ahead) to people, but they are exposing their double standards by displaying arrogance.

Modi still believes that he can win by ‘jumla’ politics which will not work anymore. Verbal assurances won’t work and one has to perform. BJP lost the Delhi assembly polls to the Aam Aadmi Party. In Maharashtra, they did not get a full majority. In Bihar again they lost. In the Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) by-elections, the Congress won by 78,000 votes. There is anger against the BJP. Now theyhave suffered a massive setback after losing the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections. The party lost its bastion Gorakhpur, previously held for five terms by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Phulpur, which had sent Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to the Lok Sabha. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, in an alliance with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), snatched the two prestigious seats from the BJP. People had voted against hatred; if people in their bastions are so angry with them, just imagine the situation when elections will be held across the country.

The BJP and JD (U) also failed to secure two assembly seats in Bihar and only retained a seat that the BJP had won on its own in 2015. Gorakhpur was a prestigious seat for the BJP to lose in the by-polls as Adityanath has represented the constituency for five consecutive terms. Losing the seat during his tenure as a CM means a major loss of face for the BJP. The party had wrested Phulpur seat from the BSP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but failed to win the seat vacated by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. He had won from Phulpur handsomely in the 2014Lok Sabha polls. Low turnout is often considered as a favourable scenario for the incumbents, but it did not go in favour of BJP in either Gorakhpur or Phulpur. Turnouts in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-polls were 47.45 per cent and 37.39 per cent respectively.

No government, irrespective of its position on the ideological spectrum, would dare to discontinue these vital programs “power to people.” This reserves a special berth, likely in first class, for Manmohan Singh in the history of development in India. And now if people are hassled time and again, Modi may go Manmohan way, one was a performer and another is just a talker. Citizens need to choose wisely and execute their power for the progress of this country.

BJP needs to go close to their voters, not for photo session but in real sense; they should stop killing the voices against them. They should stop hate mongering against particular section if they have promised‘progress’ to the entire nation!

Modiji needs to come out of the virtual world and face the ground reality to understand why his beloved voters are hating his party. The PM needs to shut the loud mouths in the party who are damaging its prospects. Few more months are left; BJP actually needs to study the psychology of people. They need to come clean and speak about their merits than blaming Congress by abusing Gandhi, Nehru and others. No one can change the history, if they are here to abuse the pre-independence leaders and their sacrifices for freedom of India, then they should have courage to mention the contribution of RSS, Savarkar, Godse, Malaviya and Syama Prasad Mukherjee who have replaced the history in present BJP rule. BJP needs to shed their double face and come unsoiled to gain the confidence of voters. Publicity, propagandas and money-muscle power is not enough to gain confidence of voters. You might win elections but will lose goodwill.

(Any suggestions, comments or dispute with regards to this article send us on [email protected])