Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed BJP’s return to power as “historic” and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “astute” relationship and party chief Amit Shah’s dynamism. He posted tweets mentioning that people of India have once again given a clear mandate to BJP led NDA and PM Modi’s leadership.

Spoke to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the BJP National President Shri @AmitShah over the phone and congratulated them for @BJP4India led NDA’s stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections. 1/3 — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 23, 2019

This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground. 2/3 — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 23, 2019

The home minister stated that Modi will now build new India.