How can child labour be abolished?

The widespread prevalence of poverty is the main factor for the ever-growing child labour in the country. A majority of the people in India live below the poverty line. To support their families, children are forced to work at an early age. These children mostly work at construction sites, coalmines, automobile workshops and as garbage collectors. Child labour plays a negative role in mental and physical development of a child. It also gives rise to the serious problem of the sale and trafficking of children.

Almost all provinces have been facing this problem. The number of child labourers in our country is rising at a fast pace. But both the federal and provincial governments have turned a blind eye to the issue. Although the law doesn’t allow an underage child to work, it is sad to note that there is no strict implementation of the law. The authorities must take steps to save children from perpetual suffering. These children should enjoy their childhood.

Md Rustam Parwez

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)