Actor Huma Qureshi is thrilled to be a part of the reality show “India’s Best Dramebaaz”, which marks her TV debut.

She will be seen as a mentor on the third season of Zee TV’s kids’ show along with Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Omung Kumar.

“I think platforms like these are so incredible for encouraging young kids to come forward and showcase their talent.

“I’m very happy to be associated with this lovely show with young kids coming forward and showcasing their talent. I am glad that this is my TV debut,” Huma said in a statement.

On the work front, the actor recently featured in Rajinikanth starrer “Kaala”.