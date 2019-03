Shikhar Dhawan has the knack of bouncing back just when his detractors write him off and the Indian batsman said that he manages to stay afloat in the toughest of times by shutting out the criticism that comes with lean patches.

Without an international hundred for the past six months, Dhawan announced his comeback with a career-best 143 against Australia, albeit in a losing cause, in the fourth one-dayer here on Sunday.

Asked how he reacts to criticism, the happy-go-lucky cricketer said living in his own bubble helps him keep it calm in the mind.

“First of all, I don’t read newspapers and I don’t take information which I don’t want to. So I don’t know what’s happening around me and I live in my own world. So, I decide in which direction my thoughts are going,” said the 33-year-old after the match.

The best way to deal with pressure is to keep one’s composure, said Dhawan, who rarely gives away what’s going on in his mind.

“I perform best when I am calm. There’s no point in cribbing or being sad,” said Dhawan.

“When I feel hurt, I move on quickly. And I don’t really know what people are writing. I make sure that I am in a positive frame of mind and keep doing my process,” he added.

For the batsman, who has amassed more than five thousand runs in ODIs, there are three things that are paramount.

“If I am doing all my skill work, taking care of my fitness and having the right mindset, then I just sit back and enjoy,” said Dhawan, who has been India’s key player in all the recent multi-nation tournaments.