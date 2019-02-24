Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has hinted at joining politics, a month after his wife Priyanka Gandhi made her debut into active politics and was appointed a general secretary in the party.

In a Facebook post, Vadra said, “All these years of experience and learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use…Once all these accusations and allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people.”

“Years and months I spent campaigning, working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for people and make smaller changes possible by me, in areas and when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection, respect I earned was humbling,” he said.

Forty-nine-year-old Vadra, who has been repeatedly questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the recent past in connection with money laundering and land grab cases, accused the government of targeting him to divert the attention from the real issues confronting the country.

“More than a decade of different governments being after me, using and highlighting my name to divert real issues of the country (sic),” he said.

“People of the country gradually realised this Modus and knew there was no truth in any of these allegations. People reach out and show respect and wish me luck for a better future,” he said.

In his post, Vadra also referred to the social service he has been doing with various organisations. Of late, Vadra’s Facebook page is full of his pictures doing social service. His close aide Jagdish Sharma has also been putting out Vadra’s pictures on social media.