Oscar-winning Hollywood director Woody Allen has said that he should be the “poster boy” for #MeToo – the ongoing movement against sexual harassment of women.

The 82-year-old, who recently appeared on an Argentinian news program, further said he was a “big advocate” of the movement.

“I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it’s a good thing that they’re exposing them,” he said, as reported by E! Online.

“But you know I, I should be the poster boy for the Me Too movement, because I have worked in the movies for 50 years. I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one-big ones, famous ones, ones starting out-has ever ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I’ve always had a wonderful record with them.”

Woody continued, “What bothers me is that I get linked with them. People who have been accused by 20 women, 50 women, 100 women of abuse and abuse and abuse- and I, who was only accused by one woman in a child custody case which was looked at and proven to be untrue, I get lumped in with these people.”

In 2014, Allen’s estranged daughter, Dylan Farrow, renewed molestation allegations against him, claiming that the filmmaker had sexually assaulted her after he and actress Mia Farrow adopted her when she was seven.

Allen, who vehemently denied the claims, was investigated, but never prosecuted.