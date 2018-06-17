“Star Wars” star Mark Hamill left fans shocked when he revealed he never met his on-screen mother Natalie Portman and now the Hollywood star has replied to the veteran actor, saying she would love to see him.

Portman played Luke Skywalker’s (Hamill) mom, Padme Amidala, in the prequels — “The Phantom Menace”, “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith”.

During an appearance on “The Late Show”, host Stephen Colbert asked the Oscar-winning actor about Hamill’s tweet, in which he had wished Portman ‘Happy Birthday’ and shared a fact that he has “never met this woman.”

Replying to the tweet, Portman said, “It’s such a shame, I would love to meet him. Mark, I would love to meet you, come over.