A military aircraft crashed on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, officials said.

An eyewitness at the crash site in Budgam claimed that “it was a jet aircraft”.

“I saw the blast 20 minutes back. It is a jet and not a helicopter. There were three pilots and there were two blasts,” an eyewitness told ANI.

SSP Budgam on military aircraft crash in J&Ks Budgam: Some aircraft has fallen. As of now we aren't in a position to ascertain anything. Technical team is here, they'll ascertain facts. We have found 2 bodies so far and have evacuated them. Search is going on here. pic.twitter.com/9YgEIwxFRw — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

#Visuals from the crash site of a military aircraft in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam. pic.twitter.com/9mc3BZTgCQ — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

The crash comes a day after India carried out air strikes at a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

More details are awaited.