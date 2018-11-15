Hollywood star Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan has been named as the ambassador of Golden Globe awards, set to be held next year.

Traditionally, a son or daughter of a celebrity is the one who to be chosen for the role. One of the responsibilities of an ambassador is to help in distribution of the Golden Globe trophies. Also, the honorary official has to work towards raising awareness for any charitable cause.

In accordance with the norm, Isan chose to raise awareness on mental health. Speaking to a online portal she said that she chose to raise awareness on this issue because she claimed that people suffering from it are afraid to come forward and ask for help.

Notably, the role was known as Miss or Mister Golden Globe. It was only last year that the awards authorities decided to change it. Elaborating on it, Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Meher Tatna, in a statement, revealed that the title was renamed to make it a gender-neutral role.

The nominations for the Golden Globe Awards 2019 will be announced on December 6. The awards ceremony will be held on January 6, 2019.

Meanwhile, HFPA has decided to donate $300,000 (approx Rs 2.16 crore) to those affected by incidents of shootings and the wildfires ravaging the state of California.