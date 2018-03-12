Imran Khan to follow Jinnah and Iqbal vision for Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has promised to make Pakistan as per the vision of former Pakistan leaders Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muhammad Iqbal while addressing the media here on Sunday.

He was speaking ahead of the 2019 general elections in Pakistan.

In one interview, Khan said his party would make Pakistan according to the vision of Qauid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal, adding that “every citizen was equal in the eyes of law” as said by the Dawn.

He further said the issue of unemployment would be resolved if his party is elected to power.

He also promised to work for the revival of the textile sector.

The Dawn quoted him as saying “Party membership was imperative for the next general election and he was in Faisalabad to meet old workers”.

“This visit is meant for the preparation of the general election. The PTI will select candidates in the light of workers opinion,” he added.

Criticising ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan said, “Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had stashed Rs 300 billion abroad. After coming to power I will hold Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah by his moustache and drive him to prison”.

He also hinted at choosing candidates for the general elections from Balochistan to strengthen the federation.

Imran Khan announced he would contest the next general elections from Karachi.