In a fit of rage, man kills gay partner in Thane; arrested

Thane police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing a 56-year-old man and putting his body in a suitcase near railway tracks, in Dombivli. According to the police, the two were in a homosexual relationship.

The deceased Umesh Patil worked at a private firm in Navi Mumbai after retiring as a stenographer at a Sessions court in Mumbai around five years ago. He had gone missing from his house in Kopri area since February 4. Following this, Patil’s family filed a missing complaint at the Thane police station. The police acted on the complaint and found Patil’s body stuffed in a bag near the railway tracks at Dombivli on Thursday morning around 9 am.

Police said that the accused Praful Pawar and the deceased met each other on a local train six months ago and became good friends. After becoming friends Patil who was unmarried started visiting Pawar at his house. Soon they developed a homosexual relationship. However, when Pawar got married, he started avoiding Patil.

On February 4, Patil visited Pawar’s house when his wife wasn’t there following which the duo had a heated argument. And in a fit of rage, Pawar allegedly strangulated Patil and stuffed his body in a bag and later dumped it in the bushes by the side of the railway tracks.

Police also said that in 2013, a case of attempt to murder had been registered against Pawar. Currently the police are questioning Pawar and further probe is on.