In a horrifying incident, bodies of seven women and four men were found in a house in Delhi’s Burari area on Sunday morning.

According to sources, all were from the same family and owned a grocery shop.

Sources further said that 10 bodies were found blindfolded and hanging from a railing in the house and one was found lying on the floor.

Latest Updates:

Bodies of 11 members of a family found in a house in Delhi’s Burari: 10 bodies were found blindfolded and hanging from a railing in the house and one body was found lying on the floor. The family owned a grocery shop- Sources pic.twitter.com/f9uIAalgRN — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018

Bodies of 7 women and 4 men including three teenagers have been found. We are investigating from all possible angles, we are not ruling out anything: Joint CP Delhi, on bodies of 11 people found at a house in Delhi’s Burari pic.twitter.com/apdRPL5w8r — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018

Delhi: Police inspects the house in Burari where 11 bodies were found blindfolded and hanging from a railing, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/v3EnwEq1O1 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018

No suicide note has been recovered yet.

The Delhi Police have rushed to the spot and the probe has been initiated.

This is a developing story, more details awaiting.