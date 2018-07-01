In a horrifying incident, bodies of seven women and four men were found in a house in Delhi’s Burari area on Sunday morning.
According to sources, all were from the same family and owned a grocery shop.
Sources further said that 10 bodies were found blindfolded and hanging from a railing in the house and one was found lying on the floor.
Latest Updates:
Bodies of 11 members of a family found in a house in Delhi’s Burari: 10 bodies were found blindfolded and hanging from a railing in the house and one body was found lying on the floor. The family owned a grocery shop- Sources pic.twitter.com/f9uIAalgRN
Bodies of 7 women and 4 men including three teenagers have been found. We are investigating from all possible angles, we are not ruling out anything: Joint CP Delhi, on bodies of 11 people found at a house in Delhi’s Burari pic.twitter.com/apdRPL5w8r
Delhi: Police inspects the house in Burari where 11 bodies were found blindfolded and hanging from a railing, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/v3EnwEq1O1
No suicide note has been recovered yet.
The Delhi Police have rushed to the spot and the probe has been initiated.
This is a developing story, more details awaiting.