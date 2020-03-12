In a step towards balancing gender equilibrium in central-run technical institutions in the country, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has decided to grant 20 per cent of its seats to women students.

On Monday, the announcement was made by IIT-Delhi which is certainly responsible for conducting a Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for selecting students for all the 23 IITs in the country.

Earlier, 17 per cent seats were reserved for the women student but this move certainly has increased the percentage of seats to 20 per cent applicable from the academic year 2020-21.

However, this extra 3 per cent hike in women’s quota is supernumerary in nature. This will not be detriment to the unreserved seats. Each IIT across the country will have to increase the number of student intakes to make sure that the hiked quota doesn’t affect the unreserved seats.

“A decision has been taken at the level of the IIT Council (which takes all policy decisions related to IITs) to, inter alia, improve the gender balance in the undergraduate programs at the IITs to at least 20 per cent in 2020-21 by creating supernumerary seats specifically for female candidates,” IIT-Delhi said on JEE (Advanced) website.

“To achieve this objective, supernumerary seats will thus be created and offered to female candidates for improving the gender balance in the undergraduate programs in IITs,” the website added.

Categorically, this would encourage the participation of women students in STEM fields- Science, Tech, Engineering and Maths. According to a report published by the Department of Science and Technology, women comprised of about 14 per cent in the field of research and development.

This could be the one reason of the Central government to work on base level to enhance women’s presence in the technical fields. The additional excess seats for women helped improve the percentage of women in IITs, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) data revealed.