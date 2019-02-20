The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has certainly seen a few changes as stated by the MHRD (Ministry of Human Resource Development) release (which was published by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on March 13, 2018) that “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be created to take over the reign of the entrance exams in India that are being conducted by the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) at present”.

It is that time of the year again when the academic world is besotted by the ‘NEET 2019’ phenomenon. At this time, everybody is busy studying with their textbooks and guides, referring to notes, studying in the night and trying to memorize all the formulae. Experts and NEET toppers suggest that dedicated practice and revision are the major factors that can lead to success. Sharing below some tips to crack NEET 2019:

Know well the Syllabus of the examination: The NEET syllabus is really big and in order to get the best output you need to know the syllabus well. Important Focus Areas for NEET 2018 are: Physics – Mechanics, Optics, Thermodynamics and Nuclear Physics Chemistry – Mole Concept, General Organic Chemistry, Periodic Table, Chemical Bonding, Coordination Chemistry Biology-Ecology and Environment, Genetics, Cell Biology; Morphology, Reproduction and Physiology of Plants and Animals; Basics of Biotechnology Procure excellent study material: One should understand that study material is the most important aspect. With the help of teachers and online assistance right study material will help succeed. Make a study plan and work on weak areas: You should come up with effective study plan in order finish the portion well in advance and save time to revise it. During the revision you can also work on weaker areas and improve yourself in it. Practice mock papers: Practice makes a man perfect. There are 180 questions which need to be solved in 180 minutes. Hence regular practice of mock papers can help you to finish the paper in time. Effective use of new Technology: One should make use of technology through online tools, social media, blogs, mobile apps and videos. Today learning has become very easy and videos online have also made it interesting. You could also make use of education websites.

Additionally, one needs to take care of their health and sleep well while studying. This will help them to succeed through the examinations.

-By Mr. Sudhanshu Sinhal, MD, Sinhal Classes