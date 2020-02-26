Have you been thinking about turning your MBA into your forte? The roles and responsibilities of an MBA career involve digging deep and bringing out the best in your personality. Your role also prepares you to face challenges and get over the harshest times.

Apart from expanding your network circles, it is also essential to list down your long-term goals. One of the most important things is to attend informational interviews; this will help you to not only make MBA your strength but also your forte. MBA indeed is a key to a bright and successful career if one evaluates their strengths and weakness and works towards achieving excellence.

Here are the questions you can ask yourself before getting into the Top Management Colleges in India which will help you to evaluate whether you are making most of your MBA degree or not:

While focusing on your career, are you experimenting with your job?

It is advisable to go beyond the career exploration offered through recruiting. With access to top companies, get the gist of what different fields and functions you will have for your career option. Learning about roles and industries will give you a chance to use and experiment with skills required in a variety of roles and land you in a job that will let you effortlessly use your strengths.

Are you making the most of your MBA “card”?

Pursuing an MBA provides you with an ability to get access to various sources. You can obtain data, get access to informational interviews and attend conferences. Thus you can open more doors based on your position and company. It is essential to use your freedom to meet new leaders and explore new opportunities.

Will attending informational interviews get you ahead on the top of your list?

If not, it should. To build a network of contacts which will actively help you and narrow down your research’s scope by searching and gathering information, you must attend informational interviews regularly. Visit information with an intent of learning as much as possible about your target industry, role or company.

Are you talking to the professionals?

This one thing should be on your check list ¾­expanding not only your network circles but also leveraging your traditional network ¾ you will have to step out of your comfort zone.

Talking to professionals who you meet during conferences or who come to your institute to speak or even first contacts of your target field on LinkedIn or Facebook. You can also connect to various alumni of your target field.

Are you focusing on your goal to turn your MBA into your forte?

Write down your goal, revisit it time ann again and make it your mantra. To achieve success, you can narrow down your target companies and study the role you wish to play. Planning towards your goals will not only help you achieve them, but also lead to turning them into your forte. Remember, thoughts become things¾Plan, Act, Achieve!

Have you established a long-term career goal for yourself?

If you haven’t established a career goal for yourself, now is the time and it is never too late.

Once you have a long-term career goal, it will be easier for you to determine a plan to achieve success in making your MBA degree your biggest plus point or strength. You can start by identifying your aspirations, focusing on your efforts for short-term career opportunities and increasing your chances to secure a position that will put your forte to the best use.

Are you complacent after getting into an MBA program or obtaining the degree?

If you want to turn your MBA degree into your strength, you mustn’t become complacent after you get into the course or even obtain your degree, for that matter. Take the opportunity to attend networking events, volunteer, partner in your targeted research or even take on an independent study. Get experience as much as possible to open new doors to the same old ambition. Gaining experience will help you not only to cultivate your professional identity but also spark new ambitions and passions in your career.

Are you impacting your fellow MBA mates positively?

You can develop your speaking skills as well as your thinking capability; this will help you to analyse your weaknesses as well as your skills and help you to form minor goals that will shape your specific goals. You can gain critical management skills when you choose to interact and work with like-minded people who impact and in turn, be impacted by others. Most of all, it is extremely crucial to keep a broad approach towards evaluating your MBA experience without small-minded consideration of only your future compensation ¾ collective achievement; in fact, will lead to greater achievements.

Are you willing to pursue your interests simultaneously?

If you spend your course duration on developing and shaping your skills and strength and at the same time, work on your weaknesses, you will carry these habits for a longer period.

There will be too much on your plate right from developing yourself to building a community/network that will help you in making your MBA degree your forte. You should also maintain your hobbies and interests to relieve stress and strengthen your mental capabilities. Not only will you get a realistic view of the challenges and your weaknesses, due to pursuing your interest while aiming to make your MBA your forte, but also refresh your mind and provide you with a clear perspective on various ideas.

Are you willing to maintain your old ties and relationships?

Making an MBA your forte will require you to form network circles as well as a collaborative community. While you make new connections and acquaintances, you are required to maintain old connections too. Doing so will lead to career/personal support to fulfill your ambitions.

Ask yourself all these questions; this will help you to analyse your skills and weakness ¾ work on bettering yourself ¾ that will eventually help you to make an MBA as your biggest strength.