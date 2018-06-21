On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday urged his countrymen to include yoga in their day-to-day work life.

Talking to the reporters, Rathore said that it is a moment of proud for India as the country’s old tradition is now being accepted and celebrated worldwide.

“It is a moment of pride for India. The old tradition of our country is now being accepted and celebrated as world yoga day. In today’s life, there are many kinds of stress, there are heart issues, diabetes etc. Good health is very important for every individual. If you don’t have time to do yoga then add it into your day-to-day life work like not using lift or elevator, not using vehicles,” Rathore said.

Meanwhile, Rathore also praised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for thinking about the welfare of other people.

“We always talk as to which government has worked for the welfare of the people. However, my question is from each and every Indian that which leader has shown concern for your health,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi asserted that yoga has become one of the unifying forces of the world.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion in Dehradun, Prime Minister Modi said, “In today’s fast-changing time, Yoga binds together a person’s body, brain and soul, hence making one experience a feeling of peace. Dehradun se Dublin tak, Shanghai se Chicago tak, Jakarta se Johannesburg tak, Yoga hi Yoga hai (From Dehradun to Dublin, Shanghai to Chicago, Jaka-rta to Johannesburg, there is Yoga all around). Yoga has become one of the unifying forces of the world.”

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, where more than 30,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, performed yoga asanas at Rajpath in New Delhi.

The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014.