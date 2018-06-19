India and France have reiterated their commitment and support to each other in combating terrorism.

“It is the priority of both the nations to keep our societies safe. Therefore a co-operation between our agencies is necessary, we will support each other in fight against terrorism,” External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj said while addressing media along with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Sushma Swaraj, who is on a week-long four-nation visit to Italy, France, Luxembourg and Brussels, arrived in Paris on Monday.

“Besides our bilateral relations, we also focus on regional and international co-operation. We would like to thank France for the support for India’s candidature for permanent seat in Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC),” she added.

Le Drian said the two countries “would like to work together” on the developments in the Korean peninsula, adding “We think that we will be able to pursue our co-operation in the military field as well.”

Taking note of the agreement for six nuclear reactors in Jaitapur discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in March, Le Drian said the two sides have discussed their cooperation in nuclear sector.

“We have to move discussions forward so the project is rolled out by end of year,” the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs added.

Swaraj has also extended an invitation to Le Drian to visit India at a “mutually convenient time.”

Her visit is particularly imperative as this year, India and France complete two decades of their strategic ties.