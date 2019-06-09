The acute heatwave that has gripped northern India has thrown normal life out of gear for the past few days and is most likely to remain the same at least for a few more days. The day temperatures crossed 50-degree Celsius in Rajasthan’s Churu, making it the hottest city in the world. It is not just Churu, other cities like Sri Ganganagar, UP’s Banda and Narnol in Haryana were among the hottest places in the world.

Global warming is given as the reason for excessive heat. In Kuwait and other places the temperatures touch over 63 degree during severe summer season and even the traffic signal start melting down during this period. But in India we feel the severity more this time and the news is that there may be shortfall of rains this time in India.

In fact, two-thirds of India was in grip of the heat wave with the mercury breaching the 45 degree Celsius mark in cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Kota, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. According to the India Meteorological Department, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will prevail over North West, Central and adjoining Peninsular India.

The summer season has set in and several cities are sweltering in the heat wave during the months of May and June. Rich people can enjoy the comfort of Air Conditioner in their homes and in their car while travelling whereas middle-class and lower middle class go for taking frequent bath to beat the heat and take water melon and fruit juices to beat the heat. Fortunately, Navi Mumbai is having sufficient water supply through Morbe Dam and other resources.

So far we have felt the shortage of power and water. It is better to take precautions while travelling out in hot sun. By keeping the windows open we can get fresh air instead of keeping it closed all the time. Cold water bath before going to sleep will give you a sigh of relieve from the hot and humid atmosphere. Air cooler in this part of the country will not provide much solace from the sweltering heat.

Summer is very much enervating and people die of Sun Stroke during hot summer season. This time round the year the mercury is touching 40 degree centigrade and people in Mumbai/Navi Mumbai face heat waves. People would like to stay indoors as the outside heat is unbearable. However, people staying back home also have to face the humid conditions as there are power cuts in some of the areas on regular basis.

The best way to beat the heat is take cold water bath. If pour cold water into your head, the heat in the body comes down drastically. Instead of using air-conditioner to reduce room heat it is better to have cold water bath. Water melon is a good remedy to reduce heat. Orange/Mosambi juice is also a good alternative.

Tender coconut is preferred mostly. Instead of taking ice and ice creams juices, water based items are good for the health. While driving and going for an outing it is better to keep a bottle of water with you. The tiring heat requires more consumption of water. One requires at least 8 glasses of water during ordinary days.

During summer you can increase to 12 to 15 glasses of water. Lime juice with salt and little sugar is preferred for dehydration. Instead of going for bottled drink you can use barley water as well. Health is wealth and one has to keep fit even during hot and humid summer season as well. Only sustainable solution is plant more trees. The sooner we understand it the better.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)