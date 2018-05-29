Megastar Amitabh Bachchan feels the present generation of India has “immense confidence, clarity and dare” to do anything and that’s what has made the country an apple of the eye of the West.

“The generation of the present is one of such immense confidence, clarity and dare, that it surprises me! We were never like this. We never knew what and where we were to go and do with our graduation,” Amitabh posted on his blog on Tuesday.

“The youth shall conquer and rule, and for my country it is most valid. India has the largest group percentage of the young in the entire world. A country that not so long ago, was ever of some ridicule or the other because of its population, today becomes the apple of the eyes of the West,” the 75-year-old added.

The ‘Piku’ actor went on to add that some of the “most progressive and developed nations of the world face the old age syndrome.”

“Their young population is almost negligible, and a cause of immense worry. Their ‘production teams’ are working overtime to rectify and balance the ‘anomaly’. I wish them happy hunting,” he added.