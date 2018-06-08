India and Myanmar held the 17th round of Foreign Office Consultations in the national capital on Thursday, which saw the discussion on the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“During the discussions, the two sides reviewed the complete range of bilateral relations, including high level visits, security and defence related issues, boundary matters and border management, trade and commerce, development cooperation, connectivity, cultural and consular matters. They also exchanged views on sub-regional, regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Indian side was led by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and the Myanmar side by Permanent Secretary, Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs U Myint Thu.

According to the MEA, during his stay in India, the Myanmar Permanent Secretary will also visit places of historical and cultural significance in the capital.

This comes barely a month after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s two-day visit to Myanmar, during which she met the country’s president U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.