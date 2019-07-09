India will clash against New Zealand in the first semi-final game of the world cup. The match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. Team India will be eyeing a final berth for the fourth time. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to play its second final match. However it won’t be easy for New Zealand to beat India. In the last four years, Team India has won 69 per cent of the matches played against New Zealand. Both teams have played each other on 13 occasions where India had won nine matches and Kiwis emerged victorious in four matches. Both teams will play each other at Manchester after a period of 44 years. The last time New Zealand had defeated India by four wickets in 1975 world cup edition. After this two more matches were played by both the teams as New Zealand had emerged victorious.

India will be playing its seventh semi-final in the world cup. India has won three semi-finals and lost three games. Last time, Team India was beaten by Australia in semi-final match. Team India will be playing against New Zealand for the first time in semi-final match of the world cup. On the other hand, New Zealand has managed to win only one semi-final and it had to face defeat in six semi-final matches.

Indian captain Virat Kohli stated, “We will be playing for a win in semi-final match. There would be immense pressure on both teams. Both Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are good players. It would augur well for us if we can get them out cheaply.”

Both India and New Zealand have played 106 matches against each other out of which India have won on 55 occasions while Kiwis have emerged victorious in 45 matches. One match was tied and five matches had no result. The last match between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to rains. Rains are likely to come in Manchester and temperatures will be between 18 to 20 degree Celsius. The team which bats first will have advantage over the other. India has already beaten Pakistan on this venue. Chasing teams have lost on five occasions on this ground.