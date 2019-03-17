Hundreds of Indian-Americans protested against Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack and urged the global community to hold Islamabad accountable for “atrocities on minorities” and “sponsoring terrorism”.

Around 300 Indian-origin people, highlighting the plight of lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits and accusing Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorist groups, protested at the prime locations of Houston on Saturday noon.

They termed the February 14 attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed, as an attack on India’s sovereignty.

Protestors carried banners like ‘Global Terrorist State Pakistan’, ‘Pakistan – Stop using terrorism as your State Policy’, ‘Kashmir is Integral part of India stop meddling’, ‘Down with Pakistan’, ‘Pakistan an architect of genocide and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs’, ‘Pakistan take care of your minorities’.

There was heavy sloganeering against Pakistan which protesters termed as a “terror hub”.

Earlier a press conference was held by Dr Veena Ambardar on behalf of Houston Chapter of Friends of India Society International and Houston Chapter of Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora, emphasising that India has suffered for the last 30 years a constant barrage of terror manufactured in Pakistan and unloaded on Indian soil, killing thousands of Indians.

He said in front of local media that Pakistan is a terror state that has made business out of terror and has become a threat to the world peace.

Addressing the press conference, Achalesh Amar, Coordinator of Houston Chapter of Friends of India Society International, highlighted the international ramifications of terror and role of Pakistan in exporting terror to the world and threatening the world civil society.

He highlighted the role of Pakistan providing shelter to al-Qaeda leaders and providing safe haven and sanctuaries for dreaded terrorists to regroup and export terror machinery in other parts of the globe after the fall of Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001.