Mulayam Singh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh | Image : PTI

Many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the Samajwadi Party Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82. Leader had worked in politics for many years. Other leaders also praised his efforts and contribution to politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and shared a post stating ” The demise of the leader is quite saddening for the country”

आज मुलायम सिंह यादव जी का निधन हो गया है।



मुलायम सिंह यादव जी का जाना देश के लिए एक बहुत बड़ी क्षति है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 10, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to Mulayam Singh Yadav death and shares memories while working and He always talked openly on issues into the politics

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी ज़मीन से जुड़े एक ऐसे नेता थे जिन्होंने कई दशकों तक उत्तर प्रदेश की राजनीति में एक प्रमुख भूमिका निभाई। अपने लम्बे सार्वजनिक जीवन में उन्होंने अनेक पदों पर काम किया और देश, समाज एवं प्रदेश के विकास में अपना योगदान दिया। उनका निधन बेहद पीड़ादायक है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 10, 2022

राजनीति में विरोधी होने के बावजूद मुलायम सिंह जी के सबसे अच्छे संबंध थे। जब भी उनसे भेंट होती तो वे बड़े खुले मन से अनेक विषयों पर बात करते। अनेक अवसरों पर उनसे हुई बातचीत मेरी स्मृति में सदैव तरोताज़ा रहेगी। दुःख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों एवं समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 10, 2022

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju also expressed condolences to the saddening of the former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav stating “Very saddened by the sad demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch and former CM of UP”

Very saddened by the sad demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch and former CM of UP Sh #MulayamSinghYadav ji .

He was a mass grassroot leader.

Extending my deepest condolences to his family. I pray for his departed soul. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 https://t.co/tfNBMLgAa9 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 10, 2022

Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed condolences to the death of the leader and praised his work and contribution made into politics.