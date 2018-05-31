Actress Rose McGowan, who has been at the centre of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, has responded to the disgraced mogul’s indictment on multiple rapes and sex crime charges.

The 44-year-old took to social media to share her views on the latest legal development.

“INDICTED. FINALLY. I’ve been indicted by the media he’s bought out for years to trash me. Now it is a new chapter for both of us,” Rose began in her social media post.

“What would others say about you if they didn’t know who you were? Who I am has been told to the world for me in magazines, newspapers, blogs, videos, tabloids.”

She continued, “The narrative of me-my story-has been sold to you as a work of fiction. The media often cuts you when they can, especially if they’ve been paid off to-the journalists and reporters who are safe in their cubicles and do not have to drown in your tears or see the bruises. All they see is numbers. Views. Ratings. And all you were told is that I was a horror show. Someone damaged. Someone off-kilter. Someone not right. Luckily, many worldwide saw through this fiction, sadly, far more continue to hound me with this false narrative without realizing that every evil thing they repeat about me means they are doing the work of a rapist.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (local time), the 66-year-old was indicted on charges of rape in the first and third degrees, and criminal sexual act in the first degree.

If found guilty, the Oscar-winning producer could find himself behind bars for up to 25 years, reports Deadline.

Scores of women have come to fore and accused Weinstein of a wide array of misconduct, which ranges from harassment to rape, over decades.

However, maintaining his innocence, Weinstein, whose career has been left in tatters, has always denied non-consensual sex.