Amid growing demands that India should boycott the World Cup clash with Pakistan in view of the Pulwama attack, the (CoA) will meet on Friday to take a call, even as there are suggestions from within the divided cricket body that nothing should be done that may embarrass the country.

Sources said the panel is likely to seek advice from the ministries of Sports, External Affairs, Home Affairs and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take “collective and responsible” decision with regards to the scheduled World Cup encounter.

According to BCCI sources, the two-member Committee of Administra(CoA) is divided on whether India should play the World Cup match against Pakistan.

Former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai is the chief of Supreme Court-appointed CoA and ex-cricketer Diana Edulji is its member.

Ahead of the meeting, a BCCI official said the cricket body should leave the decision to the government.

One should leave the matters of foreign policy to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and follow the government’s directions “quietly”, the official, who did not want to be named, told agencies.

The sources said the CoA chief had proposed the idea of writing a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding calling off the India-Pakistan clash in the wake of the Pulwama attack but the other member of the Committee rejected the idea.

At least, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama in Kashmir on February 14.

There have been growing demands that India should boycott its clash with Pakistan during the World Cup starting in May this year in England, as a mark of protest.