Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against England due to a fractured left thumb.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury, while attempting a catch in the first T20 against Ireland in Malahide on Wednesday.

The death bowler came for the practice the next day, but did not train during the session. Subsequently, he missed the second T20 international against Ireland on Friday.

Deepak Chahar, who appeared for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, will replace the Bowler for the T20I series as Bumrah is likely to return for the ODI series against England.

The 25-year-old is also a part of the India A team, which is currently in England playing tri-series with England Lions and West Indies.

Three games into the tri-series, Chahar has picked up seven wickets with an economy rate of 4.04.

Meanwhile, Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar is also unavailable for both the T20I and ODI series against England after he sustained ankle injury while playing football during the team practice session.

Sundar is likely to be replaced by Krunal Pandya for the T20I series and Axar Patel for ODI series.

On a related note, the Indian team will play three-match T20I series, three-match ODI series and five Tests against England beginning July 3.