The midnight transfer of senior IPS officer Somnath Gharghe has created a stir among the IPS officers.

In Zone 12, DCP Gharghe has performed exceptionally well in the last one year, solving many cases, arresting dozens of accused but was immediately transferred.

Although he has been made SP in Raigad, but the way his order came out in the middle of the night, there is an atmosphere of fear among the officers.

The Maharashtra government on Friday appointed IPS Officer Somnath Gharge as Superintendent of Police of Raigad district.

The orders were issued by the home department on Friday evening; an official said. He replaces Ashok Dudhe whose next posting was yet to be announced.