Iran Plans Strait of Hormuz 'Monitoring' Proposal with Oman Amid Rising Tensions 2

Iran on Thursday said it is drafting a proposal with Oman to “monitor” the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, amid ongoing regional tensions.

The announcement was made by Iranian diplomat Kazem Gharibabadi, who told state-run IRNA that the proposal is intended to “facilitate safe passage and provide better services” to vessels navigating the narrow waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz, which lies between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most vital oil transit chokepoints and is considered an international passage where ships are expected to move freely. However, recent tensions, including alleged attacks on shipping and reports of hefty demands for safe passage, have raised concerns over disruptions in the region.

Details of the proposed mechanism remain unclear, and Oman has not yet officially responded to Iran’s claims.

Gharibabadi suggested that the current security situation has impacted maritime navigation, linking disruptions to what he described as acts of aggression in the region. “When we face aggression, navigation encounters serious problems. We are in a wartime situation and cannot expect pre-war norms to apply,” he said.

The development has drawn attention globally, as any changes to the functioning of the Strait of Hormuz could have significant implications for international trade and energy supplies.