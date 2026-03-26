UK Court Refuses to Reopen Nirav Modi Extradition Case, Upholds India’s Assurances

Nirav Modi, London High Court | Image : PTI

The London High Court has refused to reopen fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s case against extradition to India, placing significant reliance on the “quality of assurances” provided by the Government of India.

Modi, wanted in India in connection with the ₹13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud, had sought to reopen his extradition case citing the recent ruling in the Sanjay Bhandari matter, where extradition was denied on human rights grounds, including concerns over possible torture.

However, the High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division, comprising Lord Justice Stuart-Smith and Justice Jay, rejected his plea, emphasising that the assurances given by India through a formal note verbale were detailed, specific, and carried substantial diplomatic weight.

In its judgment, the court acknowledged that the Bhandari ruling had raised concerns about alleged treatment of detainees in India. It noted that, in the absence of fresh assurances from the Indian government between September 2025 and February 2026, it might have considered reopening the case under exceptional powers.

The Bench, however, concluded that the guarantees provided by India were sufficient to address these concerns. It rejected the argument that Modi would face a “real risk of torture or ill-treatment” during transit or while in custody.

The court highlighted that the assurances were not vague but clearly outlined the conditions under which Modi would be held, including arrangements for his stay at Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison, access to legal representation, and overall treatment during trial proceedings.

It further noted that these assurances were issued by a competent authority within India’s Ministry of Home Affairs and were binding on both the central and Maharashtra state authorities, as well as the investigating agencies involved.

While observing that India is not a signatory to the United Nations Convention Against Torture, the court stated it had no reason to doubt that torture is prohibited under Indian law. It also underscored that any breach of these assurances would seriously damage diplomatic trust between India and the United Kingdom.

The Crown Prosecution Service, supported by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team that travelled to London for the hearing, strongly opposed Modi’s petition. The CBI later said that coordinated efforts helped counter the legal challenge based on the Bhandari judgment.

Modi has been in a UK prison since his arrest on March 19, 2019. UK courts had earlier approved his extradition and dismissed multiple appeals, finding no legal barriers and accepting India’s assurances regarding his treatment.

According to officials, Modi is accused of siphoning off ₹6,498.20 crore from Punjab National Bank in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choksi, as part of one of India’s largest banking frauds.