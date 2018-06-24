United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said Iran will have to face the wrath of the entire world if it ramped up its nuclear programme.

Pompeo, in an interview with broadcast journalist Hugh Hewitt said, “it wouldn’t be in Tehran’s “best interests” to ramp up its nuclear programme.”

As reported by Sputnik, the top US diplomat stressed that this warning has nothing to do with military action, but would rather include a public thumbs-down and economic countermeasures.

The statement comes amid Iran’s growing impatience over the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Pompeo’s threat comes a day after the Islamic Republic warned that it might withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Tehran’s decision on whether to leave or stay in the deal will depend entirely on the outcome of negotiations with the remaining signatories.

In May, Pompeo said that the US will “crush” Iran with military pressure and by imposing sanctions till the time it changes its behaviour in the Middle East.

Pompeo also said the US will monitor Tehran’s regional activities, restrict its influence in the Middle East and ensure that it never acquires a nuclear weapon.

United States President Donald Trump had also warned of severe consequences if Iran resumes its nuclear program.

On May 8, Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA or the Iran nuclear deal which limited the country’s uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief.

After pulling out of the deal, Trump called the accord as an “embarrassment” that was “defective at its core”.

The Iran nuclear deal was signed between six countries in 2015 – Iran, the US, Britain, Germany, Russia, France and China for lifting economic sanctions on Tehran in exchange for limitations to the country’s nuclear programme.

Other world powers have vowed to uphold the landmark deal. The deal places restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iran had earlier said it would move out of the deal and resume its nuclear activities if the other parties to the nuclear deal fail to safeguard Iran’s interests.