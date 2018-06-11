The trailer of the much-anticipated film ‘Dhadak’ shows the fearless love story of the lead stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

The three-minute clip introduces the characters Madhukar (Ishaan) and Parthavi (Jahnvi), who can go to any extent to be with each other.

However, problems arise when their families reject their love.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, producer of the film, took to Twitter to share the trailer.

“Here it is, with love and a thumping heartbeat. The trailer of #Dhadak #Janhvi #Ishaan @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @kuttysujay,” he tweeted.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Dhadak’ is a remake of Marathi hit ‘Sairat’.

The film will hit the big screens on July 20.