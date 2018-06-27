The wait is over, as the much-anticipated song from Karan Johar’s next, ‘Dhadak’ is all about the fun.

Titled, ‘Zingaat’, the song features Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor in a jolly mood. The stars can be seen dancing in a function organized by Janhvi’s father in the film.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Dhadak’ is an official adaptation of Marathi hit ‘Sairat’.

Zingaat was used in ‘Sairat’ and was an instant superhit. For Dhadak, it has been recreated in Hindi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, while Ajay-Atul will repeat the task for the song.

The film will hit the big screens on July 20.