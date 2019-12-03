The Income Tax department has issued a legal notice to the Indian National Congress asking an explanation over allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 170 crore from a company as part of its tax evasion probe in a mega Rs 3,300 crore hawala racket case. Reportedly Hyderabad-based infrastructure firm had transferred the amount to Congress through hawala channels.

According to the officer the notice has been issued to the party to take the probe forward in a case that was unearthed last month after multiple raids were conducted in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad respectively, with links to “leading corporate houses” in the infrastructure sector.