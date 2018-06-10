Actor Bryce Dallas Howard said she was happy to work alongside her “tall” co-star Chris Pratt in the “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom”.

The 37-year-old actor, who reprises her role of Claire in the new film, said there were instances where she had to “slump down” to look good in a frame with actors who were shorter her.

“It’s awesome – Chris is the best. He’s one of those happy, hilarious people. Plus he’s so tall, which is great because I’m kind of tall too,” Howard said, according to FemaleFirst.

“I’m used to slumping down next to the people that I work with so that it looks OK in the frame. It was great to be back with Chris and to stand proud and tall,” she added.