Actor Ethan Hawke believes it is now safer for women to work in Hollywood.

The 47-year-old actor believes it is a good time to be a young female actor in the film industry as the world is more ”receptive” to their voice.

“It definitely feels a safer climate than it did 10 years ago for women. It’s a really good time to be 19 and female, with a lot on your mind. The world is receptive to your voice in a way it wasn’t when I was a kid,” he said referencing his 19-year-old daughter Maya.

The ‘First Reformed’ star says he has realised how much of a ”boy’s club” the movie industry actually is.

”Because, for years, it became more apparent to me what a boy’s club the movie industry is. It’s not that I didn’t like it. We all like it when society works to our advantage. The oppressor never freely gives up.

“But anyone who’s sane and continues to mature will see the advantages they’ve had in life. I didn’t even know it. When I was 20, I didn’t know the way the world was geared to help me,” he said.