Singer Bebe Rexha has opened up about her decade-long battle with anxiety.

In an interview with Teen Vogue magazine, the 28-year-old pop star revealed that she has been struggling with anxiety from a young age and consults therapist to cope with the stress of her “crazy” lifestyle.

“I cry a lot. It’s tough. I have my own therapist and I have people I talk to. It’s an everyday battle, I feel. I was super anxious all the time. I was anxious when I was a little girl, I just didn’t know what it was. Finally, when I figured it out, I was like, ‘Oh. Finally, I understand. I have anxiety,” Rexha said.

The singer, whose debut solo album ‘Expectations’ launches on June 22, has described her feelings close to its release as being akin to a “love-hate relationship”.

“One day I’m happy and listening to it nonstop. Next day, I want to hide inside. I want to go into my room and hide under my blanket. It’s just such a whirlwind. Such a roller coaster,” she said.

Rexha hopes that the album’s message of “not letting yourself get in your own way” would allow the public to identify with her personal struggles.

“I’ve always had fear and anxiety (about) wanting to be accepted. But when I’ve shined the most and people have related to me the most, was when I was able to not eliminate those anxieties, or those fears, or insecurities, but to kind of just push through them. Obviously, they always come back. They’re never gone. But now I’m able to face them head on,” she said.

The singer, who is currently in the UK top 10 as part of Rita Ora’s all-star pop banger Girls, divulged that she limits her own social media usage to deal with her anxiety.