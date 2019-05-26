The long-awaited “Super 30” starring Hrithik Roshan is all set to arrive in the theatres on July 12. Earlier this month, Hrithik said he was shifting the release date of “Super 30” to save his film from being “desecrated by yet another media circus”. The date was yet to be declared.

Reliance Entertainment which is co-producing the biopic confirmed the news with a tweet: “Arriving early! Super 30 will be releasing on July 12.”

The actor’s statement came after the release of Kangana Ranaut’s “Mental Hai Kya” was shifted to July 26, only to coincide with the then theatrical arrival of “Super 30”, a claim producer Ekta Kapoor dismissed.

The release date of the movie is being postponed for quite a long time now. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in January 2019 before its release date was pushed to July 26. Its original release date was November 23, 2018.

Super 30 is the story of mathematician Anand Kumar. Anand, who is based in Patna, is popular for tutoring IIT aspirants who belong to a less privileged background. While the movie was earlier helmed by Queen director Vikas Bahl but he was replaced by Anurag Kashyap after Bahl was entangled in sexual assault accusation.

Finally, the wait is over. Now ‘Super 30’ is all set for release in all the cinema halls on July 12. The way the film director and artistes have worked hard for the film, I am confident that you will like the film. pic.twitter.com/Ej9a2Md1jZ — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) May 25, 2019

Other casts also include Virendra Saxena, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Johnny Lever.

Earlier Hrithik tweeted a post stating he was shifting the release date of “Super 30” to save his film from being “desecrated by yet another media circus”.