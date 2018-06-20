Red Chillies Entertainment has made it official; ‘Pink’ co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu will be working together for the new film ‘Badla’.

While the actors have been very vocal and active about the film and its looks, the makers were yet to make any confirmation.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the motion-picture company wrote, “Red Chillies Ent. is excited to announce its next film #BADLA, in association with Azure Ent., starring the legendary @SrBachchan & the very talented @taapsee, helmed by acclaimed director @Sujoy_G. @iamsrk @VenkyMysore @sunirkheterpal @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt @iAmAzure”.

Helmed by noted director Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Akshai Puri.