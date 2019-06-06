Mahatma Gandhi said “What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another”. World Environment Day was celebrated on 5th June in order to raise the global awareness about the importance of the healthy and green environment in the human lives, to solve the environmental issues by implementing some positive environmental actions as well as to make aware common public worldwide that everyone is responsible for saving his environment and even government organizations are working for it. It is rightly said that “Environmental concern is now firmly embedded in public life: in education, medicine and law; in journalism, literature and art”.

Environment commonly refers to the surroundings in which all living and non-living things reside and establish a sense of attraction with one another. Since the beginning of time, environment has helped us in establishing a relationship with the flora and fauna, and has ultimately determined our formation and survival. It has given us various gifts, for e.g. water, sunlight, air, creatures and fossil fuels which have made our planet worth living. Don’t we think that despite various gifts that we have been provided by nature to make our life seemingly easy and this planet worth living, such as air, sunlight, water, animals and minerals, we have for our own selfish gains overtly exploited them?

Trees are precious gifts given by God. Directly and indirectly all living beings depend on trees for life. Tree cutting is prohibited in Hindu dharma shastras. Trees are mercilessly cut for widening roads, making furniture and even for construction. But no one seems to understand is that this will lead to the destruction of earth. Now, for every tree that is brought down, three saplings should be planted on the roadsides in the city. It is observed that the main problem in planting saplings to replace the trees that are cut is lack of space but when land is acquired for a project, why it is not taken into account. One of these symbols of prosperity, as it were, is the number of massive trees flanking the roads, providing much needed shade. Development of a new road, formation of a bypass, or widening of an existing road results in rapid development on the stretch, right from the edge of the road.

During the last few decades, water, air and land have been contaminated for achieving short term gains at the cost of long term ecological losses to the environment. We need to help the environment because we live on earth, and this is the only place we can live on right now. If we treat it like the city dump it becomes dirty and unlivable. If we treat it well, the earth stays a clean place, perfect for living, for ourselves and our children. We use air for breathing, water for drinking and other daily chores. Even the food we eat is derived from plants and animals including vegetables, milk, eggs, etc. In consideration of these requirements, protection of these resources has become very important today.

Pondering over the pages of history, it can be observed that our ancestors were more concerned about saving our environment, than we are today. Knowingly or unknowingly we contribute towards pollution on daily basis. No doubt, our government has formulated various schemes and established laws in favour of saving both nature and wildlife but still as an individual it is our duty to protect the environment for our future generations, as we are the people consuming its benefits. The need of the hour is to prevent the misuse of resources and instead use them judiciously as Mother Earth cannot sustain with this rapid utilization of resources. Let us encourage people to make their nearby surroundings safe and clean to enjoy safer, cleaner and more prosperous future.

What we need is to conserve both the renewable and non-renewable resources, provided by nature if we really need to save mother Earth.

