And it’s here! The first trailer of ‘Detective Pikachu’ introduces us to the cute and cuddly avatar of Ryan Reynolds.

The ‘Deadpool’ star features as the titular character in the first-ever live-action Pokemon movie. The plot, which takes place in Ryme City, revolves around Tim (Justice Smith), a young man who stumbles upon Detective Pikachu.

Tim is the only person who can understand him and the two then team up to solve the mystery of Tim’s missing father.

Reynolds took to Twitter to share the trailer, writing, “I think we all knew I’d wind up as a miniature detective repeatedly saying the same two words. Just didn’t think it’d be this soon. #PikaPika #DetectivePikachu”

The Rob Letterman-directorial also stars Kathryn Newton, Rita Ora, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy and Suki Waterhouse. It is all set to hit the big screens on May 10, 2019.