The cast of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial ‘Bharat’ just got bigger as Jackie Shroff joined the team to play Salman Khan’s father in the much-awaited flick.

Zafar confirmed the news about Shroff stepping in to play the part, saying, “We met Jaggu da in London and discussed his dates and looks. I have wanted to work with him for a long time as I feel he is the perfect amalgamation of a star and actor. I was very glad as Jackie sir instantly agreed with the story to do the film in just 20 mins of narration.”

The film boasts of an ensemble cast with names like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Jackie Shroff.

A substantial part of ‘Bharat’ depicts the bond shared between a father and son, which was made evident in the teaser, which was released on Independence day. The under one-miniute clip spread like wild fire creating a frenzy across quarters, raising the anticipation for the film.

After wrapping up the first schedule in Mumbai, the team has recently concluded the second schedule in Malta. To keep the buzz around the film alive, the team of ‘Bharat’ has been keeping fans abreast with all the happenings from the movie sets. The ‘Dabangg’ actor has shared a series of videos from Malta, while the ‘Fitoor’ actor has also shared some stills.

The stars, recently, shot for a grand circus sequence in the first schedule with a song choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The film showcases Disha Patani as a trapeze artist and involves action sequences and stunts with fire for which the actress geared up months before the film went on floors.

‘Bharat’s release brings back Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar together for an Eid release after the 2016 blockbuster hit, ‘Sultan’. They will be marking a hat-trick with ‘Bharat’ after their last outing, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

The film is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the flick will hit the theaters on Eid 2019.