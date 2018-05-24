Superstar Salman Khan has teased his fans and followers with Jacqueline Fernandez’s first look from ‘Race 3’s song ‘Selfish.’



The ‘Judwaa 2’ star looks hot as she can be seen donning a red saree against the backdrop of a beach.

Dabangg Khan took to Twitter to share the sizzling image, writing, “How chweet iz she lukin :) @Asli_Jacqueline.”

‘Selfish’ is penned by the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star and is crooned by Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller will hit theatres on Eid 2018.