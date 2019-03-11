Arnold Schwarzenegger has said that filmmaker James Cameron is very much involved in the making of “Terminator 6” which is being directed by Tim Miller.

The veteran filmmaker, who kickstared the action franchise with the 1984 original “The Terminator”, is currently working on the sequel to his hit 2009 sci-fi film “Avatar”.

But Schwarzenegger says that has not stopped Cameron from getting involved with “Terminator 6”, which he co-penned with Miller.

“It was a very interesting film to do with Tim, the dynamic, between him and with Jim Cameron producing. So Jim Cameron is right now directing ‘Avatar’ films so he’s taken on this enormous challenge and he’s very busy with that.

“…but he’s a control freak and as you know, ‘Terminator’ is kind of his baby so he does get involved in the filming so there were interesting discussions about which direction to go with a certain scene or how the dialogue should finish or what the certain look should be of an individual and all that stuff so there was a big collaboration between Jim and Tim Miller. I feel it was in good hands with both of them,” Schwarzenegger told fansite TheArnoldFans.

“Terminator 6” will mark the actor’s reunion with another franchise veteran Linda Hamilton, who made a name for herself by portraying Sarah Connor in the franchise.