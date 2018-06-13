Popular TV host James Corden has vowed to become a vegetarian after he learned about animal welfare.

Corden, 39, who is best known for hosting “The Late Late Show”, said he made the decision after reading a story about abuse of elephants.

“At Christmas, I read a story about the mistreatment of elephants and realised I was upset about animal welfare while eating a bacon sandwich,” Corden told Radio Times Magazine.

“I thought, ‘Well, you really can’t be upset about elephants and not think about the pigs. I hope I can keep it up. I will certainly try,” he added.

The “Ocean’s 8” star hopes to become a full vegetarian as he plans to give up fish next but said that it will be a gradual process.