James Marsden, best known for his portrayal of Scott Summers/Cyclops in ‘X-Men’ and its sequels, has been signed for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’.

The news about the upcoming Paramount film was broken by the Variety.

The live-action and animation hybrid film will be based on SEGA video game character, which was introduced in 1991. The other characters from the games include Tails and Knuckles, and Doctor Eggman Robotnik.

It will be directed by Jeff Fowler, the Oscar-nominated director of 2005’s short film, ‘Gopher Broke’.

Neal H. Moritz is producing the film. The ‘Deadpool’ director Tim Miller will be executive producing along with Toby Ascher. The story draft is penned by Patrick Casey and Josh Miller, while the most recent storyline is written by Oren Uziel.

Marsden is currently seen as Teddy Flood in television drama ‘Westworld’.

The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on November 15, 2019.