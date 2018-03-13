‘Jane the Virgin’ may end with season 5, says Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez, star and executive producer of “Jane the Virign”, has hinted that the dramedy will likely end after the fifth season.

During the Women To Watch day of panels from Create & Cultivate and Fossil in Austin, Texas, Rodriguez discussed directing, which she tried her hand at in a pivotal season four episode, saying, “When it came to directing ‘Jane,’ as the star of the show as a woman, as Latina, I was like, ‘I need to come so correct that I cannot be denied.'”

After calling it “the most incredible experience,” Rodriguez said that her episode happened to be “the highest-rated of the season” and she has plans to “do more (directing) next year in our final season.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the CW has not yet made any official announcements or pick-ups for returning shows next season.

Rodriguez is also developing a female-driven drama entitled “Femme” and a dramedy about an undocumented immigrant called “Illegal.